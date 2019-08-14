Reviewing Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA)’s and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s results

Since Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) are part of the CATV Systems industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|19
|0.75
|N/A
|-1.93
|0.00
|Liberty Global Plc
|26
|1.62
|N/A
|0.77
|34.64
Table 1 demonstrates Liberty Latin America Ltd. and Liberty Global Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|0.00%
|-10.9%
|-2.5%
|Liberty Global Plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liberty Global Plc are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Liberty Latin America Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liberty Global Plc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Liberty Latin America Ltd. and Liberty Global Plc can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Liberty Global Plc
|1
|0
|3
|2.75
The consensus price target of Liberty Latin America Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 66.77%. Meanwhile, Liberty Global Plc’s consensus price target is $29.88, while its potential upside is 14.57%. The results provided earlier shows that Liberty Latin America Ltd. appears more favorable than Liberty Global Plc, based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 75.1% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares and 92.6% of Liberty Global Plc shares. About 2% of Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Liberty Global Plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|0.06%
|-5.37%
|-21.05%
|2.57%
|-11.98%
|13.19%
|Liberty Global Plc
|-4.24%
|-2.77%
|0.45%
|12.2%
|-2.31%
|24.98%
For the past year Liberty Latin America Ltd. has weaker performance than Liberty Global Plc
Summary
Liberty Global Plc beats Liberty Latin America Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.
