Reviewing Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)’s and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s results

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) are two firms in the CATV Systems that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America Ltd. 18 0.83 N/A -1.95 0.00 Roku Inc. 66 14.42 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Liberty Latin America Ltd. and Roku Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Liberty Latin America Ltd. and Roku Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Roku Inc. 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Liberty Latin America Ltd. and Roku Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Roku Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$27 is Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.92%. Competitively the average target price of Roku Inc. is $67.8, which is potential -34.43% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Liberty Latin America Ltd. is looking more favorable than Roku Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.23% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.8% of Roku Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.01% are Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Roku Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Latin America Ltd. -7% -11.83% -0.27% -5.12% -14.58% 25.88% Roku Inc. 28.37% 47.27% 66.02% 89.67% 136.09% 172%

For the past year Liberty Latin America Ltd. has weaker performance than Roku Inc.

Summary

Roku Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. Its platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of June 30, 2017, the company had approximately 13.3 million subscribers. It also provides streaming media players and accessories under Roku brand to access its TV streaming platform, as well as sells branded channels on remote controls. In addition, the company manufactures and sells TVs; and offers advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as through Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.