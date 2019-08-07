Reviewing Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)’s and Its Competitors results

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is a company in the CATV Systems industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liberty Latin America Ltd. has 84.23% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 80.76% institutional ownership for its peers. 7.01% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.58% of all CATV Systems companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Liberty Latin America Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Liberty Latin America Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America Ltd. N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.60 2.64

$27 is the consensus target price of Liberty Latin America Ltd., with a potential upside of 72.52%. The peers have a potential upside of 50.05%. With higher possible upside potential for Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s peers, analysts think Liberty Latin America Ltd. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Latin America Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Latin America Ltd. -0.18% -4.71% -20.12% 1.23% -13.09% 12.56% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Liberty Latin America Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s peers beat Liberty Latin America Ltd.