Reviewing Liberty Global Plc (LBTYB)’s and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO)’s results

As CATV Systems businesses, Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global Plc 25 1.70 N/A 2.52 10.16 TiVo Corporation 9 1.32 N/A -2.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Liberty Global Plc and TiVo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Liberty Global Plc and TiVo Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global Plc 0.00% 0% 0% TiVo Corporation 0.00% -2.4% -1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Global Plc and TiVo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global Plc 0 0 0 0.00 TiVo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, TiVo Corporation’s potential upside is 227.17% and its consensus price target is $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liberty Global Plc and TiVo Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.26% and 94.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of TiVo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Global Plc -4.34% 21.81% -11.79% -19.94% -40.47% 21.81% TiVo Corporation -17.51% -20.39% -31.71% -34.06% -46.72% -22.42%

For the past year Liberty Global Plc has 21.81% stronger performance while TiVo Corporation has -22.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Liberty Global Plc beats TiVo Corporation.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.