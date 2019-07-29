Reviewing Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s results

Both Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) are each other’s competitor in the CATV Systems industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global Plc 26 1.71 N/A 0.77 32.84 Netflix Inc. 356 8.34 N/A 2.74 129.70

Demonstrates Liberty Global Plc and Netflix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Netflix Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Liberty Global Plc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Liberty Global Plc is currently more affordable than Netflix Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Netflix Inc. 0.00% 24.7% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global Plc’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Netflix Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Liberty Global Plc has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Netflix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Netflix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Global Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Liberty Global Plc and Netflix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global Plc 1 0 3 2.75 Netflix Inc. 1 2 9 2.75

Liberty Global Plc’s consensus price target is $29.88, while its potential upside is 7.52%. On the other hand, Netflix Inc.’s potential upside is 24.53% and its consensus price target is $418.15. Based on the data shown earlier, Netflix Inc. is looking more favorable than Liberty Global Plc, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liberty Global Plc and Netflix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 77.1% respectively. 0.6% are Liberty Global Plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.74% of Netflix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Global Plc -2.36% -10.6% 2.31% 0.68% -16.31% 18.51% Netflix Inc. -2.57% 1.75% 0.92% 16.98% 8.05% 32.63%

For the past year Liberty Global Plc has weaker performance than Netflix Inc.

Summary

Netflix Inc. beats Liberty Global Plc on 12 of the 11 factors.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films. It offers members with the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. As of April 28, 2017, it had approximately 100 million members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.