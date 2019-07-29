Reviewing Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEB)’s and Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEB) and Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 44 0.26 N/A -2.60 0.00 Tucows Inc. 70 1.62 N/A 1.76 38.39

In table 1 we can see Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Tucows Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.59% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares and 65.5% of Tucows Inc. shares. 95.58% are Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Tucows Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -8.75% -9.92% 0% 0% 0% 7.39% Tucows Inc. -21.53% -24.24% -3.32% 19.5% 7.95% 12.42%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Tucows Inc.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.