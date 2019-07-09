Reviewing Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEB)’s and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s results

We are comparing Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEB) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 44 0.24 N/A -2.60 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 72 4.84 N/A 2.13 35.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Akamai Technologies Inc. is $76, which is potential -6.39% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.59% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Akamai Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 95.58% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -8.75% -9.92% 0% 0% 0% 7.39% Akamai Technologies Inc. -0.45% -0.04% 8.88% 8.01% -0.09% 25.44%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.