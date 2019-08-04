Reviewing Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA)’s and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|45
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|TuanChe Limited
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and TuanChe Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-6.1%
|-0.4%
|TuanChe Limited
|0.00%
|-138.5%
|-21.3%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, TuanChe Limited has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and TuanChe Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 1.9%. Insiders owned 1.65% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of TuanChe Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.
|3.62%
|9.94%
|10.09%
|24.43%
|7.87%
|28.92%
|TuanChe Limited
|9.05%
|42.24%
|-33.53%
|-28.88%
|0%
|-32.15%
For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while TuanChe Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors TuanChe Limited.
