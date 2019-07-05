Reviewing Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA)’s and iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s results

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 43 0.24 N/A -2.60 0.00 iQIYI Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and iQIYI Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and iQIYI Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -77.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Its rival iQIYI Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. iQIYI Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and iQIYI Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 iQIYI Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively iQIYI Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 18.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and iQIYI Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 39.7%. About 0.4% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.33% of iQIYI Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. -2.29% -5.57% -7.15% 0.95% 5.03% 8.87% iQIYI Inc. -5.98% -9.67% -6.16% 1.35% -7.15% 36.31%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than iQIYI Inc.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.