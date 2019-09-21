Reviewing Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA)’s and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s results

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Grubhub Inc. 69 4.37 N/A 0.59 115.41

Demonstrates Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Grubhub Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.7%

Liquidity

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Grubhub Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Grubhub Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Grubhub Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Grubhub Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Grubhub Inc.’s potential upside is 57.04% and its average price target is $93.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Grubhub Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.65% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Grubhub Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92% Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has 28.92% stronger performance while Grubhub Inc. has -11.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Grubhub Inc. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.