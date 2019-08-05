Reviewing Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA)’s and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s results

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 75 5.15 N/A 2.13 41.36

Table 1 highlights Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Liquidity

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Akamai Technologies Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Akamai Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 3 3 2.43

On the other hand, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -10.55% and its average target price is $79.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.65%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92% Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.