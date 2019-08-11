Reviewing Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA)’s and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s results

We are contrasting Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 76 5.24 N/A 2.13 41.36

Table 1 demonstrates Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Akamai Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 3 3 2.43

Competitively Akamai Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $79, with potential downside of -12.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares and 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares. 1.65% are Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92% Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.