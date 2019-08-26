Reviewing Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)’s and The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s results

As Broadcasting – TV companies, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation 98 1260.74 N/A 0.38 261.87 The E.W. Scripps Company 18 0.74 N/A 0.69 22.31

Demonstrates Liberty Broadband Corporation and The E.W. Scripps Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The E.W. Scripps Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Broadband Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Liberty Broadband Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The E.W. Scripps Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The E.W. Scripps Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation and The E.W. Scripps Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 The E.W. Scripps Company 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.56% for Liberty Broadband Corporation with average price target of $117.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.56% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.6% of The E.W. Scripps Company are owned by institutional investors. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.4% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Broadband Corporation -5.67% -5.5% 0.96% 32.1% 29.65% 38.15% The E.W. Scripps Company 1.05% 0.52% -31.87% -17.71% 20.33% -2.54%

For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation had bullish trend while The E.W. Scripps Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors The E.W. Scripps Company.

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other segments. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and internally produced programming. The Radio segment operates 28 FM stations and 6 AM stations. The Digital segment operates local digital sites offering local news, information, and user-generated content, as well as national content and other content sources. This segment is also involved in the national digital businesses, such as Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand which informs and entertains millennial audiences with a Website, original digital video, social media, and a podcast; Newsy, an over-the-top video news service; and Midroll Media that creates original podcasts and operates a network. The Syndication and Other segment engages in the syndication of news features and comics, and other features for the newspaper industry. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E. W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.