Reviewing Libbey Inc. (LBY)’s and Its Competitors results

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) is a company in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Libbey Inc. has 69.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.98% institutional ownership for its competitors. 12.2% of Libbey Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.45% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Libbey Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Libbey Inc. 0.00% -17.00% -1.30% Industry Average 5.40% 15.29% 6.69%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Libbey Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Libbey Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 116.54M 2.16B 15.15

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Libbey Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Libbey Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.83 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 115.33%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Libbey Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Libbey Inc. 9.03% -6.63% -32.94% -66.67% -76.2% -56.44% Industry Average 6.46% 8.34% 18.64% 28.00% 36.18% 41.22%

For the past year Libbey Inc. had bearish trend while Libbey Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Libbey Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Libbey Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.16 and has 3.07 Quick Ratio. Libbey Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Libbey Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Libbey Inc. has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Libbey Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.82% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Libbey Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Libbey Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Libbey Inc.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. The company also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories. In addition, it distributes fine stemware and other drinkware assortments; upscale serve ware, decorative products, stemware, and drinkware for finer dining establishments; porcelain and bone China products; and tabletop and giftware products. The company offers its products under the Libbey, Libbey Signature, Masters Reserve, World Tableware, Syracuse China, Crisa, Royal Leerdam, and Crisal Glass brand names. It markets its products to foodservice distributors, mass merchants, department stores, retail distributors, national retail chains, specialty housewares stores, candle and food packers, decorators, breweries, distilleries, craft industries, gourmet food-packing companies, and companies using glass containers for candle and floral applications. Libbey Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.