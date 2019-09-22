Reviewing Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)’s and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 24.19 N/A -0.51 0.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 25 29.14 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lianluo Smart Limited and TransMedics Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1% TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lianluo Smart Limited is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, TransMedics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.6% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares and 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares. 52.9% are Lianluo Smart Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are TransMedics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited has -16.88% weaker performance while TransMedics Group Inc. has 6.13% stronger performance.

Summary

TransMedics Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Lianluo Smart Limited.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.