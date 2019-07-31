Reviewing Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)’s and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s results

Both Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 31.51 N/A -0.39 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 11.79 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lianluo Smart Limited and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -171.2% -65.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.74% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares and 57.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares. Lianluo Smart Limited’s share held by insiders are 75.1%. Competitively, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited 5.33% 7.48% 36.21% -9.49% -23.3% 39.39% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -10.55% 1.92% -7.83% -39.94% -33.12% -18.15%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited has 39.39% stronger performance while Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -18.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Lianluo Smart Limited beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.