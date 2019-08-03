Reviewing Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)’s and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 30.12 N/A -0.51 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 24 2.53 N/A 0.98 23.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Volatility and Risk

Lianluo Smart Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lianluo Smart Limited are 1.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Lantheus Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lianluo Smart Limited and Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Lantheus Holdings Inc. is $22, which is potential -2.18% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lianluo Smart Limited and Lantheus Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 95.3% respectively. 52.9% are Lianluo Smart Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3% are Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited has -16.88% weaker performance while Lantheus Holdings Inc. has 44.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats Lianluo Smart Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.