Reviewing LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH)’s and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)’s results

LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Real Estate Development. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes Inc. 81 0.82 20.03M 5.81 12.09 Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 24 3.20 71.09M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LGI Homes Inc. and Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes Inc. 24,737,557.12% 23.3% 10.9% Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 298,196,308.72% -8.7% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.55 beta indicates that LGI Homes Inc. is 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LGI Homes Inc. and Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LGI Homes Inc.’s downside potential is -0.49% at a $83.38 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LGI Homes Inc. and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94% and 80.5% respectively. About 4.1% of LGI Homes Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LGI Homes Inc. 1.24% -2.32% 0.51% 18.37% 36.41% 55.44% Alexander & Baldwin Inc. -0.3% 2.93% -0.55% 3.75% -0.21% 27.91%

For the past year LGI Homes Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Summary

LGI Homes Inc. beats Alexander & Baldwin Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate, and materials and construction businesses in Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land Operations; and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, develops, operates, and manages retail, industrial, and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, as well as leases urban land in Hawaii to third-party lessees. It operates 15 retail centers; 7 industrial assets; 7 office properties; and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii. The Land Operations segment includes planning, zoning, financing, constructing, purchasing, managing, selling, and investing in real property; leasing agricultural land; renewable energy activities, including investments in hydroelectric and solar facilities, and power purchase agreements; and diversified agribusiness. The Materials and Construction segment performs asphalt paving as prime contractor and subcontractor; imports and sells liquid asphalt; mines, processes, and sells basalt aggregate; produces and sells asphaltic and ready-mix concrete; sells various construction and traffic-control-related products; and manufactures and sells precast concrete products. The company was formerly known as A & B II, Inc. and changed its name to Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. in June 2012. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.