Reviewing LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LG Display Co. Ltd. has 3.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. 51.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has LG Display Co. Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -1.50% -0.60% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting LG Display Co. Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display Co. Ltd. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for LG Display Co. Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.47 2.82

The potential upside of the peers is 81.52%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LG Display Co. Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LG Display Co. Ltd. -13.73% -20.03% -27.87% -31.24% -35.58% -26.37% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year LG Display Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while LG Display Co. Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LG Display Co. Ltd. are 1 and 0.7. Competitively, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s competitors have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. LG Display Co. Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LG Display Co. Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that LG Display Co. Ltd. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

LG Display Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LG Display Co. Ltd.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.