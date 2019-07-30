Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU)’s results

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 272.37 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 26.5% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.39% 3.09% 3.09% 0% 1.97% HL Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.65% 2.04% 0% 0% 1.26%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.