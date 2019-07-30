Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU)’s results

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|272.37
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 26.5% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.39%
|3.09%
|3.09%
|0%
|1.97%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.65%
|2.04%
|0%
|0%
|1.26%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
