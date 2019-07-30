Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s results

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 272.37 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.39% 3.09% 3.09% 0% 1.97% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.