Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s results

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|272.37
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Demonstrates LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.39%
|3.09%
|3.09%
|0%
|1.97%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.29%
|1.46%
|2.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.26%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
