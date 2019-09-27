Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)’s results

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.