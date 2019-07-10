Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s results

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|272.37
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has 23.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.39%
|3.09%
|3.09%
|0%
|1.97%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.58%
|3.49%
|7.11%
|0%
|1.86%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
