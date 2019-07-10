Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s results

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 272.37 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has 23.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.39% 3.09% 3.09% 0% 1.97% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.58% 3.49% 7.11% 0% 1.86%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.