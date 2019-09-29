Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

We are contrasting LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|14.43M
|0.05
|217.02
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|141,193,737.77%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.32% and 14.7%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
