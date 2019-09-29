Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

We are contrasting LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 14.43M 0.05 217.02 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 141,193,737.77% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.32% and 14.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.