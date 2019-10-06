Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

This is a contrast between LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 14.43M 0.05 217.02 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 47.46M 0.09 119.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 141,055,718.48% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 463,476,562.50% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.32% and 59.64%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp.