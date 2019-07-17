Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 325.81 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Boxwood Merger Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is currently more affordable than Boxwood Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp.