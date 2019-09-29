Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 14.43M 0.05 217.02 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 141,193,737.77% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.32% and 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.