Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|14.43M
|0.05
|217.02
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|141,193,737.77%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.32% and 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.