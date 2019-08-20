Reviewing Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)’s and Its Rivals results

As REIT – Diversified company, Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Lexington Realty Trust has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Lexington Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Lexington Realty Trust and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust N/A 9 9.16 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Lexington Realty Trust is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

With consensus price target of $11, Lexington Realty Trust has a potential upside of 4.66%. The rivals have a potential upside of 21.29%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Lexington Realty Trust is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lexington Realty Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Lexington Realty Trust has stronger performance than Lexington Realty Trust’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lexington Realty Trust’s rivals are 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Lexington Realty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.