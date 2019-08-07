Reviewing Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)’s and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.20 N/A 1.08 9.16 Gyrodyne LLC 19 9.75 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares and 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC shares. 1.3% are Lexington Realty Trust’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22% Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69%

For the past year Lexington Realty Trust has stronger performance than Gyrodyne LLC

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.