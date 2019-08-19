Reviewing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)’s and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s results

Both LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.46 LendingClub Corporation 16 1.64 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 68.5% 18.5% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2%

Analyst Ratings

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and LendingClub Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 68.70% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. with average target price of $18. Meanwhile, LendingClub Corporation’s average target price is $7.88, while its potential downside is -42.69%. Based on the data shown earlier, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than LendingClub Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.9% of LendingClub Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 22.64% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, LendingClub Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21% LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4%

For the past year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than LendingClub Corporation.

Summary

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors LendingClub Corporation.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.