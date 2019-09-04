Reviewing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)’s and Its Competitors results

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has 49.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 22.64% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 68.50% 18.50% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. N/A 12 5.46 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.44 2.65

The rivals have a potential upside of 120.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s rivals have 9.39 and 9.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s competitors beat LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.