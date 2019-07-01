Reviewing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)’s and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s results

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 1.60 8.11 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 70% 13.8% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 53.32% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. with average target price of $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.9% and 49.4%. Insiders owned 22.64% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares. Comparatively, CURO Group Holdings Corp. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -0.92% -2.04% 27.48% 34.19% -20.55% 79.17% CURO Group Holdings Corp. -9.57% -3.82% -4.08% -27.19% -56.55% 11.49%

For the past year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CURO Group Holdings Corp.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.