Reviewing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)’s and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s results

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 11 14.37 55.35M 1.94 5.46 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 7 0.00 3.90M 1.24 3.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is presently more expensive than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 518,744,142.46% 68.5% 18.5% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 52,702,702.70% -62.4% 3.4%

Analyst Ratings

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 101.01% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. with consensus target price of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares and 21.2% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares. About 22.64% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.5% are Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67%

For the past year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Summary

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. beats Atlanticus Holdings Corporation on 15 of the 14 factors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.