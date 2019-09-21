Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|8.81
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|627
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and has 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.25, and a 300.28% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.