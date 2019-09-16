Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.60 N/A -0.95 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.91 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$14.25 is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 508.97%. Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 average target price and a -29.11% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 71.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.