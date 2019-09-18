Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.07 N/A -0.95 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 54.05 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 337.13% upside potential and an average target price of $14.25. Competitively the consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 129.89% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Moderna Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 42.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

