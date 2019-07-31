Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.05 N/A -0.95 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 118 10.32 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 highlights Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 8.4 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 833.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $12.6. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $191.67 consensus target price and a 109.45% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.