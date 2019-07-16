Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Biotechnology company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.40% -33.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With consensus price target of $16.67, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 180.64%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.71% weaker performance while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.