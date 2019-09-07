Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.39 N/A -0.95 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 8.97 N/A -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.79 beta indicates that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 813.04% and an $12.6 consensus target price. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 84.89% and its consensus target price is $116. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 73.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.