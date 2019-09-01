Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

This is a contrast between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.24 N/A -0.95 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.51 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.79 beta means Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.6, while its potential upside is 854.55%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 consensus target price and a 381.48% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 44%. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.