Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.39 N/A -0.95 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.15 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 161.70% at a $16.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.