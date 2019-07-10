Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|14.39
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|19
|4.15
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 161.70% at a $16.67 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insiders held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.14%
|8.94%
|26.17%
|-28.93%
|-31.93%
|-2.71%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
