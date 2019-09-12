Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

We are contrasting Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.45 N/A -0.95 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 49.36 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.6 is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 472.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.