Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

We are contrasting Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|5.45
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|49.36
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Risk and Volatility
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$12.6 is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 472.73%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
