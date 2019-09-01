Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

Since Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|3.24
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.36
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.79 shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 854.55% upside potential and an average target price of $12.6. Competitively the average target price of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 334.78% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
