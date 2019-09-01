Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

Since Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.24 N/A -0.95 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 854.55% upside potential and an average target price of $12.6. Competitively the average target price of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 334.78% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.