Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.61 N/A -0.95 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $12.6, while its potential upside is 763.01%. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average price target is $169.33, while its potential upside is 47.29%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.