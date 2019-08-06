Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.32 N/A -0.95 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.79 and it happens to be 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, with potential upside of 840.30%. Competitively the average price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6.83, which is potential 191.88% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.