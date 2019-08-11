Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.79 N/A -0.95 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.79 beta means Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 723.53% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $12.6. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 455.49% and its average target price is $5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 92.4% respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.