Reviewing Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
78.4% of Levi Strauss & Co.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Levi Strauss & Co. has 3.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|0.00%
|38.80%
|11.00%
|Industry Average
|1.43%
|18.53%
|8.19%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|N/A
|21
|18.82
|Industry Average
|57.37M
|4.01B
|88.49
Levi Strauss & Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.56
|3.30
|2.59
The peers have a potential upside of 96.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|-0.94%
|-10.31%
|-15.78%
|0%
|0%
|-14.95%
|Industry Average
|4.44%
|10.12%
|17.85%
|24.40%
|23.34%
|30.53%
For the past year Levi Strauss & Co. had bearish trend while Levi Strauss & Co.’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Levi Strauss & Co. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Levi Strauss & Co.
Dividends
Levi Strauss & Co. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.