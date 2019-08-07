Reviewing Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Levi Strauss & Co.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Levi Strauss & Co. has 3.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.80% 11.00% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. N/A 21 18.82 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Levi Strauss & Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.56 3.30 2.59

The peers have a potential upside of 96.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Levi Strauss & Co. had bearish trend while Levi Strauss & Co.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Levi Strauss & Co. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Levi Strauss & Co.

Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Levi Strauss & Co.