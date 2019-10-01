Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)’s results

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|18.43M
|0.07
|151.94
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|31.92M
|0.10
|102.88
Demonstrates Leo Holdings Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Leo Holdings Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has Leo Holdings Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|180,509,304.60%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Leo Holdings Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 20.1%. 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
