Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)’s results

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 18.43M 0.07 151.94 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 31.92M 0.10 102.88

Demonstrates Leo Holdings Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Leo Holdings Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leo Holdings Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 180,509,304.60% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leo Holdings Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 20.1%. 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.