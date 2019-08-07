Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)’s results

Since Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Leo Holdings Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Leo Holdings Corp. is currently more expensive than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Leo Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.