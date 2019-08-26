Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Leo Holdings Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Leo Holdings Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.